Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s brothers are happy about her decision

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai’s brothers Gaurav Desai and Mrunal Jain had conducted a press conference a while ago to talk about the actress' stint in the controversial house. They said how the amount of tough times Rashami has gone through in the show, had it been someone else, he/she would have given up. Upon being quizzed about Rashami and Sidharth, the duo said that links up rumours are bound to arise when two people work together and they have delightful chemistry.

As for Arhaan Khan, Gaurav expressed his relief and gratitude to Bigg Boss and Salman Khan for exposing him in front of all the housemates. He revealed that even he had no idea about Arhaan’s past. TV actor Mrunal Jain, too, was asked to share his opinion on how the truth was revealed in public. He stated that things could have been much better, had they been addressed within the family. He said, 'As brothers, we feel that she has taken the right stand.'

Credits: SpotboyE



