Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s manager REACTS to Arhaan Khan’s bankruptcy claims

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. The reality show, which is churning out a lot of interesting episodes, is now heading towards its finale.

As the show is heading towards its finale, only a few contestants are left, who are battling it out for the trophy. Actor Arhaan Khan too was seen in Bigg Boss 13. During his stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, he had made some shocking revelations about ex-girlfriend Rashami Desai. He had alleged Rashami of going bankrupt by saying that, “Rashami Desai road pe aagayi thi,” and that he was the one who helped her. A lot of people, including host Salman Khan, had slammed Arhaan for saying this. Now, Rashami’s manager and mother have come forward to spill the beans on whether the actress was bankrupt at one point and have rubbished all of Arhaan’s claims.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami’s manager Santosh revealed the truth. He said, “Rashami and I have been working with each other since 2013. About bankruptcy, even if Rashami stops working today, for the next 10 years she cannot get bankrupt. For someone who owns a flat in a high-end building in a Mumbai, has four more vehicles. The time which Arhaan mentioned (where she allegedly was bankrupt), she owned two luxurious cars which were on her own.”

He further added that Rashami might have accepted going bankrupt; however, that was just in a moment of phase and that she didn’t really mean it. “Once she is out, she might clarify that she was never bankrupt. Whatever relationship she had with Arhaan, but no one can never attach the word bankruptcy with Rashami,” he said.

Rashami’s mother Rasila added, “That was Rashami’s love for Arhaan which you saw inside which stopped her from calling him out. She would have never let him look bad inside the house.”

