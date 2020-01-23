Bigg Boss 13: Rashami gets into a verbal spat with Mahira

MUMBAI: With dramatic episodes, season 13 of the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. Many celebrities have participated in the show and their antics never fail to entertain audience.

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

As a part of the show, contestants participate in various tasks and they also get nominated for a reason. Nomination tasks in the Bigg Boss house are known for testing contestants’ patience, loyalty, strength, and personalities. It is during these tasks that the real sides of their personalities come to the fore and interpersonal relationships are altered. As a new day begins, Bigg Boss announces the nomination task.

A chessboard is placed in the garden area with pawns bearing contestants’ images. The contestants have to move the pawn of the contestant they wish to save ahead at the sound of the buzzer. They will get five chances to complete the task and at the end of it, two contestants will be saved from nominations.

At the sound of the first buzzer, Sidharth moves Arti’s piece one step forward to save her from the nomination. This upsets Shehnaz who later tells Paras that Sidharth is now choosing other people over her and compares it to the incident when Paras chose Mahira over her.

Shehnaz breaks down while saying this and rushes to the washroom. Arti follows her to console but Shehnaz refuses to talk to anyone. When Arti tries harder to talk to Shehnaz, the two have a fierce fight which does not seem to end. Arti tries to justify why it happened but Shehnaz pays no heed to her. The drama continues and Shehnaz brings the entire house down.

Amidst all this, Asim and Vishal are seen discussing their strategy. They tell Rashami that Shehnaz is playing a game while Rashami disagrees. She feels that Shehnaz is a fool to not take a stand for herself and her game is always about Sidharth.

Rashami says that Shehnaz needs Sidharth and that she is nothing without him. Later, Mahira informs the other roommates that there is no need to cook dinner as there is a lot of leftover lunch. Rashami loses her cool upon hearing this and gets into a verbal spat with Mahira.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also check: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EivajflOpWs)

Credit: India Forums