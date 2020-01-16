News

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami niece and nephew to enter the house!

16 Jan 2020 05:51 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most entertaining seasons. In this week, the audience will see emotional moments as the contestants get to meet their family members and loved ones. 

Recently, there were news reports that Rashami's mother and her cousin Gaurav would not be entering the house. As per the latest development, we hear that the makers have planned a special surprise for Rashami.

Rashami's niece and nephew, Swastik (12) and Bhavya (6), will be entering the house.

The family week episodes will surely be an interesting watch.

