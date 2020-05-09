Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh reveals she hasn't spoken to Sidharth Shukla after coming out

MUMBAI: Arti Singh is a popular television actress who has been part of various soaps. She was last seen in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress sure did a great job at making it to the top five of the show and she was in fact, one contestant who managed to play the cleanest of game. The fans of this diva have hailed her for being the way she was and playing the way she played. Nonetheless, something that was a constant conversation inside the house, and continues to be one outside as well, is her marriage. In fact, her sister-in-law Kashmerah Shah shipped her with Sidharth Shukla as well.

However, both Arti and Sidharth have spoken about this on multiple occasions and revealed how they are both friends and that is what they will always remain. And well, as it turns out, the two haven't spoken to each other after the show at all. During a recent interview, while Arti said how Sidharth is a great friend and will always be one, she also mentioned how they haven't spoken to each other after coming out of the show.

Something else that she also spoke about was her plans on tying the knot. She revealed how she is looking at finding the right person but hasn't met anyone just yet. However, she did reveal how she wants a love marriage but is open to having an arranged one as well. She expressed her desire to actually find someone during the lockdown so she will have all the time to talk to each other even though they cannot meet.

Credits: TOI, Pinkvilla