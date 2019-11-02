Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz's brother Umar’s take on his and Mahira Sharma’s equation

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air. The upcoming episode has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to play their game well, earn one another’s trust and save themselves from evictions.



Two of the contestants are Asim Riaz and Mahira Sharma. Ever since the show premiered, fans were quite interested to see Asim Riaz and Mahira Sharma's equation on the show. In the very first episode, Salman Khan also tried to play cupid and ignite a fire between them as both hail from Jammu and Kashmir but Mahira's response was quite surprising as she called Asim, 'Bhai'. Not just viewers, Asim’s elder brother, Umar Riaz too felt that had Mahira not ruined things by calling Asim ‘Bhai’, their pairing would have made the game extremely interesting. Now, in an interview with SpotboyE.com, Umar shared what he feels about Asim’s journey on the show and also about his equation with Mahira.



He told the portal, "Mahira and Asim would have connected well and I think now Mahira would be regretting her decision of calling him ‘Bhai’ in the very first episode. She could have called him a friend or something but seedhe ‘Bhai’ bol diya. So, definitely it didn't go down well with Asim. Not just that, she was also trying to embarrass him by mocking his English accent. From the beginning Asim didn't like her attitude and that's why even after bagging the BFF hand during a task, we hardly saw them interacting.”



"Asim would have gone out of the way and interacted with Mahira. He would have made a love connection with her just the way Paras is doing with Sana to be in the game. I would have been happy agar inka (Mahira and Asim) connection ban jaata as they make for a good pair. But Mahira has said it aloud many a times, even to Asim, that she will choose Paras over him, which draws a barrier between the two. Now, many new faces will be entering the house, so, let's see if he makes a connection with any of them,” added Umar.