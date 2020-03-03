News

Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra look amazing in the first look of Baarish

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 might have ended, but the contestants continue to grab eyeballs. Two such contestants are Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. During their stint in Bigg Boss 13, Paras and Mahira made headlines for their coziness. 

Their fans, who fondly call them PaHira, wondered if Paras and Mahira would eventually start dating post their exit from the show. However, after the show ended, the duo maintained that they are just friends. 

Now fans of Paras and Mahira will witness the two in a music video titled Baarish. A romantic and warm poster of this soon to be releasing number is out on the social networking site. The poster has Mahira and Paras holding hands, while Paras is looking at her, Mahira seems to be shy. Baarish is penned and composed by Tony Kakkar and it is sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D’Souza. 

Mahira took to her social media handle and shared the first look of her upcoming single. She captioned it as, “A day without you is like a year without rain #pahira #Baarish by @sonukakkarofficial and ft. Me and @parasvchhabrra out soon on…” 

Check out the post here:

