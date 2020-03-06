Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s airport face-off; read details

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. Season 13 was perhaps one of the most successful seasons of the reality TV series. The show, which premiered on 29 September 2019 on Colors TV, aired its grand finale on 15 February 2020. Sidharth Shukla won the winner’s trophy while Asim Riaz grabbed the first runner-up position.

Post their stint, the two’s fan following has increased. During Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Sidharth first started off as friends, but had later turned into foes. Their fan clubs too were always locking horns, going against each other. However, now that the show is over, they both have admitted to holding no grudges. Recently Asim and Sidharth were both spotted by the paparazzi at the airport. While Asim was headed to Chandigarh sometime during the afternoon, Sidharth was spotted in the night as he returned from Delhi. What was surprising to find out, was that, while Sidharth got mobbed by his many fans at the airport, Asim only encountered a few fans as he headed inside the airport. Perhaps it could be due to the times of the day they were spotted in, but given how famous Asim is on social media, it was unusual to find him running into just a few fans.

