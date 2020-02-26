Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill spotted rehearsing for an award show

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are two of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants who won everyone’s heart with their camaraderie. During their stint in the show, fans loved their bonding so much that they fondly call them SidNaaz.

Sidharth became the winner of the show while Shehnaaz emerged as the second runner-up. Though Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end, audiences want to see them together again. Now, here’s a piece of good news for all the SidNaaz fans.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, the two will be seen putting up a dreamy performance at the upcoming Mirchi Music Awards 2020. While this mere description has got the fans excited, there’s also a video clip of the same. The duo is seen rehearsing on a romantic number muted in this video clip shared by one of the Twitter users. Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen rehearsing holding hands and getting cozy in each other’s arms.

Check out the video here:

