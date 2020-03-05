Bigg Boss 13’s Vishal Aditya Singh spends a ‘Sufi Night’ with THIS actress and it is not Madhurima!

MUMBAI: It is hardly been few days that Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 bid adieu its viewers. Since the last season was a big hit and followed rigorously, the ardent fans are missing the show and its contestants.

Though the show has ended, fans are keeping a constant tab on their social platforms to know about their whereabouts and what are the up to post their stint in the Bigg Boss house.

One of the contestants who gained immense love with his stint in BB13 is Vishal Aditya Singh. He was one of the wild card entries on BB13 while Madhurima, who had participated with him as an ex-girlfriend on Nach Baliye season 9, followed him inside the house soon after. Both have constantly been in the news but all the wrong reasons. The actors became a hot topic of discussion when Madhurima had made the frying pan famous when she hit Vishal with the pan on his butt in Bigg Boss 13 house.

However, both are thorough professionals and recently shot together a special episode on Zee TV.

While Madhurima is chilling in Goa, Vishal is enjoying a sufi night with actress Renee Dhyani. Vishal and Renee shared screen space in Colors’ Chandrakanta.

Renee shared videos of Vishal showing his hidden talent!

Take a look!