News

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui groove on ‘Jumme Ki Raat’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Oct 2019 04:14 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. Bollywood star Salman Khan is the host of the show and recently he hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

It usually sees the star roast the contestants of what they have done throughout the week. Salman not only entertains us with his witty comments but also when he blasts a contestant for doing wrong. However, the recent Weekend Ka Vaar was fully loaded with entertainment as Nawazuddin Siddiqui graced the show.  

A few pictures from the sets hit the internet. In those pictures, Nawaz who is all suited up is seen interacting with his Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Salman. While in other picture, both the superstars are seen doing Salman’s Dabangg signature step. But the one that deserves special mention features Nawaz and Salman doing Jumme Ki Raat step.

Take a look below: 

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jumme ki raat, Weekend Ka Vaar episode, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Avneet Kaur's birthday bash

Avneet Kaur's birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Aalesha
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days