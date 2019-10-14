Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui groove on ‘Jumme Ki Raat’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. Bollywood star Salman Khan is the host of the show and recently he hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

It usually sees the star roast the contestants of what they have done throughout the week. Salman not only entertains us with his witty comments but also when he blasts a contestant for doing wrong. However, the recent Weekend Ka Vaar was fully loaded with entertainment as Nawazuddin Siddiqui graced the show.

A few pictures from the sets hit the internet. In those pictures, Nawaz who is all suited up is seen interacting with his Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Salman. While in other picture, both the superstars are seen doing Salman’s Dabangg signature step. But the one that deserves special mention features Nawaz and Salman doing Jumme Ki Raat step.

Take a look below: