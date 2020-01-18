Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan asks Madhurima and Vishal to leave the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

The show is simply high on drama and now Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar is here. But it seems this Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be full of war between contestants and drama. With all the happenings of these many weeks, Salman Khan is all set to school the housemates for their wrongdoing inside the house. The promo of upcoming Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar is here and it can’t get any more intense. As media reports suggest that Madhurima Tuli will be evicted from the house, but the promo suggests the same for Vishal Aditya Singh too.

The promo sees how Salman imitates Madhurima’s bashing Vishal with a pan. He tells Vishal, ‘taali do haath se bajti hai.’ He further tells that he had earlier warned them this is not daily soap, this is a reality show aired on National Television. Salman Khan then lastly tells Vishal and Madhurima to ‘leave their home.’

Take a look below.

Weekend ka vaar promo pic.twitter.com/GYrVT6TytT — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 17, 2020

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episode? Hit the comment section.