Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan praises Shehnaaz Gill but the latter says 'Mujhe Bigg Boss zyada important hai’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Hosted by Salman Khan, currently season 13 of the show is on air. The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. In fact, the show is just a few days away from the finale.

Amidst this, Salman loves to create dramatic situations. Recently, as Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh were in the nominations, he created suspense by picking them one by one and stating that they have been eliminated. When he picked Shehnaaz Gill though, he had praises to shower on her. Salman who mostly just blasts contestants of Bigg Boss 13 as they get on his nerves with all the crazy antics they pull off, this time was in the mood to say good things to Shehnaaz.

Salman lauded Shehnaaz and stated that she will achieve great success in life. Whether she wins the Bigg Boss 13 trophy or not, she will still be loved by the fans as her personality is very entertaining. He even advised her to stay out of trouble in the future. Salman asked her to behave maturely and not harm herself in any way. But Shehnaaz being herself, she was completely zoned out while Salman was talking and when she was quizzed, she said 'Mujhe Bigg Boss zyada important hai, mujhe kaam nahi milega toh chalega'.

Later, we saw Shehnaaz Gill talking to Sidharth Shukla and saying that she is very scared. She does not want to get eliminated at this crucial point and that she does not want to leave Bigg Boss house and him. Like a good friend, Sidharth was seen consoling Shehnaaz.

Do you enjoy watching Shehnaaz’s performance? And who do you think will win the show? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.