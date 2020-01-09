Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth reacts to Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill’s tiff

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.

Many popular names are part of the show including Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, and Shehnaaz Gill to name a few. It seems along with loyal fans, ex-contestants are also keeping a track of the show. Sambhavna Seth, who was seen in Bigg Boss 2, is also keeping an eye on the show and is even sharing her thoughts on every happening via social media. She recently took to social media and reacted to Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill’s fight.

Speaking about Sidharth and Shenaaz, the duo has been winning fans’ hearts with their cute camaraderie. However, recently, there were having tiffs. In fact, Sidharth was even seen twisting Shenaaz’s arms which left the latter in tears. Needless to say, the fans are quite disappointed with Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s recent tiff and are hoping for the couple to be back together. Joining the fans was former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth who admitted being heartbroken with their recent fight. Expressing her disappointment on micro-blogging site Twitter, she wrote, “So disturbed to see the last night episode. Shukla and Sana. Wts happening yaar. Plz don't do this. We all want to see you both together @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SidharthaShukla #ShenaazGill #SidNaazForever.”

