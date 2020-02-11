News
Bigg Boss 13: Samir Soni BLASTS at Siddharth Shukla, says ‘No show can be above decency and class’
MUMBAI: Television’s popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is only a few days away from its grand finale and the viewers are anticipated to know the winner's name. Seven contestants who are currently battling it out are Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.
Along with fans, large numbers of celebrities are coming out in support for their favourite contestants. Ex Bigg Boss contestant and actor Samir Soni wants sister Arti Singh to win the show.
In his latest post, Samir mentioned about not only rooting for Arti but also slammed Siddharth Shukla. He asked him to respect women.
Take a look at this long post shared by Samir!
View this post onInstagram
Last week of#BiggBoss13 and I hope my sister @artisingh5 wins. I hate to say this, but itwould be setting a TERRIBLE precedence if Sidharth wins. No show/game, can beabove decency and class. In fact, the show is a test of maintaining your sanityand dignity in-spite of the provocations. If I had behaved, like he abusedArti, my own mother would have slapped me and taken me out of the show.#RespectWomen I’m sorry I’m singling out Sid and I don’t know who deserves themost , but I’m against anyone who behaves this way. I spent over hundred daysin season 4 and there were hardly any abuses or physical aggression, it’s notthat we didn’t feel like it, we just knew how to conduct ourselves on nationalTV. I sometimes wonder how many girls would be ok to be abused by theirboyfriends or told to F-off just because he was upset(right or wrong). Sorrynot the way I was raised.
A postshared by Samir Soni (@samirsoni123) on Feb10, 2020 at 2:57pm PST
Add new comment