Bigg Boss 13: Samir Soni BLASTS at Siddharth Shukla, says ‘No show can be above decency and class’

MUMBAI: Television’s popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is only a few days away from its grand finale and the viewers are anticipated to know the winner's name. Seven contestants who are currently battling it out are Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

Along with fans, large numbers of celebrities are coming out in support for their favourite contestants. Ex Bigg Boss contestant and actor Samir Soni wants sister Arti Singh to win the show.

In his latest post, Samir mentioned about not only rooting for Arti but also slammed Siddharth Shukla. He asked him to respect women.

Take a look at this long post shared by Samir!