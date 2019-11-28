News

Bigg Boss 13: Sheetal Khandal speaks about the show and Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Now, Sheetal Khandal has shared her opinion on the show.

The actress told Pinkvilla, “I have been watching Bigg Boss since its inception. At that time, if someone even spoke in Hindi, Bigg Boss used to slam them, and abusing was a farfetched thought. I think in the head, everyone thinks that only fights can make them noticed and they are just fighting unnecessarily also. I don't think they have fought so much even at their homes.” Further speaking about her Balika Vadhu former co-star Sidharth Shukla, she added, “The last fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim was so unnecessary.”

