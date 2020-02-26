News

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh spotted together!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2020 05:33 PM

MUMBAI: We are not over the Bigg Boss 13 craze yet. While we saw some huge fights inside the house, we also saw some great bonds, for example, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai or Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Arti Singh and Shefali Bagga weren't the best of friends when the show began but slowly started bonding.

Now, we have got to know that they were chilling together too. Shefali posted a few pictures from their meeting on Instagram and wrote, 'Meet independent @artisingh5 We had a lot of fights inside #bigboss house but later on connected so well that we loved each other’s company. No matter what , you played really well #bigboss13 Bas ab teri shadi ho jae jaldi.' While Shefali got evicted much earlier in the show, Arti went on to become one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 13.

Have a look below.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Colors Bigg Boss 13 Arti Singh Shefali Bagga Vishal Aditya Singh Rashami Desai Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

The who's who of Bollywood attended the...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here