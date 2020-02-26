Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh spotted together!

MUMBAI: We are not over the Bigg Boss 13 craze yet. While we saw some huge fights inside the house, we also saw some great bonds, for example, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai or Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Arti Singh and Shefali Bagga weren't the best of friends when the show began but slowly started bonding.

Now, we have got to know that they were chilling together too. Shefali posted a few pictures from their meeting on Instagram and wrote, 'Meet independent @artisingh5 We had a lot of fights inside #bigboss house but later on connected so well that we loved each other’s company. No matter what , you played really well #bigboss13 Bas ab teri shadi ho jae jaldi.' While Shefali got evicted much earlier in the show, Arti went on to become one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 13.

Credits: SpotboyE