Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga and Devoleena Bhattacharjee get into a fight

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. The show features some of the celebs from film and TV world.

The contestants are seen doing tasks and getting into arguments. The show had Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan which saw double evictions with Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur leaving the BB house. Now, it's nominations day. Bigg Boss has come up with a money task that will see the ladies of the house fighting and how.

Going by the premier, the upcoming episode has a lot of drama. Queen Devoleena will be seen having a tough time with the contestants. She literally seems to be begging to Siddharth Dey, Sidharth Shukla and Azim to do the kitchen cleaning. None of them seem to be in the mood to help. Next, Bigg Boss gives a Bank Wala task to the contestants. It's all about money. There are two teams, A and B, and ladies of the house have to get money from the men and deposit in their account. The lady with the least amount of money will get nominated. Last week we saw how Shefali Bagga got all charged up as she was nominated. This time too she'll go out of her way to save herself. So much that she'll steal money and get into a catfight with the Queen.

