Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga hopes Colors will offer her a show after the reality series

MUMBAI: Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Currently season 13 is on air. Many celebs have participated in the show and the drama in the house is in full swing.

One of the contestants of this season is Shefali Bagga. Before entering the house, she had an interview with Indian Express where she revealed that she is hoping her stint in the house will be a start of something better. Other than this, she is also hoping if the makers of the show will offer her something, post the show. She said, “I was really excited when they called me for Bigg Boss. It’s a total shift for me and a totally new journey. And I am hoping it will be a start of something better.” She further added saying, “I would love to. Assuming that I will be great in the show, I am hoping Colors will offer me a show post Bigg Boss.”