Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala dated Sidharth Shukla before she married Harmeet of Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. He is known for his roles in shows like Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu, and Dil Se Dil Tak. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is currently making headlines for his rumoured love affairs.



Reportedly, he has dated quite a few popular actresses. He has reportedly dated Rashami Desai, Drashti Dhami, Arti Singh and Smita Bansal. Now, latest reports suggest that he has also dated Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala, who will be seen as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 13. Yes, you read that right! According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Shefali Jariwala dated Sidharth Shukla for a substantial amount of time. It happened a little before she married the musician Harmeet Gulzar of Meet Bros. Shefali married Harmeet in 2009 but the marriage didn't work out. She then married actor Parag Tyagi in 2014.



Shefali and Sidharth had developed a strong affinity for each other. They went out quite often with each other. So, what went wrong between Shefali and Sidharth? Reports suggested that they parted ways because of compatibility issues which are common parlance between boyfriend-girlfriend.