Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala to enter the house as a wildcard contestant

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air. The upcoming episode has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to play their game well, earn one another’s trust and save themselves from evictions.

With the first finale just around the corner, according to the new theme of the show, half of the contestants will get evicted and the show will witness new entries with the wildcard contestants. After the three wildcard entries, Tehseen Poonawalla, Hindustani Bhau and Khesari Lal Yadav, another wildcard is all set to enter the show. According to the media reports, Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala is all set to enter the show as a wildcard contestant.