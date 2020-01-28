Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala says Asim Riaz pokes Sidharth Shukla to no extent

MUMBAI: Shefali Jariwala, who is famous for the music video Kaanta Laga, is currently making headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

The popular actress had entered the house as a wild card contestant. She recently got eliminated from the show. This means only eight contestants are now battling it out for the winner’s trophy. Initially, Shefali shared a good equation with Asim Riaz. However, post Himanshi Khurana’s eviction, her equation with Asim changed. Now, they do not share friendly relation.

Now, in a recent interview with TimesofIndia.com, Shefali shared her views about the contestants including Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. The Baby Come Naa fame actress said that Sidharth Shukla is a fun-loving, sensible and logical person but Asim Riaz is crossing all the limits of badtameezi in Bigg Boss 13. She also called him ungrateful and said that while he is young, he is also gull of arrogance. She said, “I have stayed in the house and have seen, he pokes Sidharth to no extent. He has been doing it for quite some time now, even when Sidharth was unwell.”

