Bigg Boss 13: Shehbaz’s SURPRISE for sister Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 is buzzing big time has become a topic of discussion amongst viewers as well in the industry. The show is inching closer towards finale, which is expected to take place by mid February. The show is not only entertaining viewers but has been garnering good ratings and has secured the number three spot.

Tonight’s episode will witness contestants’ friends and family members entering in the show. They will be staying along with the contestants for a week.

Contestants’ friends who will enter the house are Vikas Gupta for Siddharth Shukla, latest evicted participant Shefali Jariwala for Paras Chhabra and this season’s ex contestant Devoleena Bhattacharya for Rashami Desai.

Wherein actress Kashmeera Shah will come to support Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh and Mahira Sharma’s brothers will make their way in the house.

We hear that Shehnaaz’ brother Shehbaz will surprise his sister with a birthday cake. Yes, it was Shehnaaz’s birthday yesterday (27 January) and since he is entering the house he will take her birthday cake along. Though, Shehnaaz was expecting this surprise coming her way!

Early in the day, we also mentioned about contestants’ friends and family members will be asked to nominate for the next captain. However, they cannot nominate for the ones they have come to support.

Wherein Siddharth and Shehnaaz will get the maximum votes and out of two, one will eventually become the next captain.