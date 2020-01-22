Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz and Arti Singh get into a heated argument

MUMBAI: As days are passing Bigg Boss is getting more interesting, as the show is coming up with more twists and turns. While the audience was enjoying the chemistry of Sidnaaz and now they are surprised with their fall out, fans are demanding that they get to see their favourite pair back soon.

Now in yesterday’s episode, we saw how Siddarth changed the game and saved Arti Singh which has hurt Shehnaaz and she is unable to take it, owing to this decision Shehnaaz as a verbal spat with Arti Singh and the two are seen engaging in a fight.

Where Arti is heard saying that she won’t talk to Shehnaaz anymore as she won’t take shit from anyone, the housemates try to control both of them but all in vain.

It will be interesting to see this sudden change in Siddarth will lead Shehnaaz where will she be able to play the game also or only will Siddarth’s support she will be able to go ahead.

Check out the video below :