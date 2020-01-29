News

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz discusses her gameplan with mastermind Vikas Gupta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jan 2020 01:02 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV series. It is also known for being a controversial show. Presently, season 13 is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. A lot of interesting things are happening in the show. The contestants are happy as their connections have entered the house. However, a lot of things are also getting revealed to the contestants because of their closed one’s entry.

Himanshi Khurana enters to confess her love for Asim Riaz, Kashmera Shah enters to support Arti Singh, Devoleena goes in to root for Rashami Desai while mastermind Vikas Gupta enters to support his dear friend Sidharth Shukla. Yes, it is for the second time in the latest season and for the third time in the whole Bigg Boss' journey that Vikas entered the show.

In a promo, we see Vikas entering the house and Sidharth crying hard. Well, he is fake crying and it is all for fun. Further, we see Vikas talking to Shehnaaz Gill and asking why was she so sad over the past week. She said that a fight was going on between Sidharth and her, to which, Vikas stated that it is she who keeps fighting with him. Then we see Vikas and Shehnaaz discussing the game too.

Credits: SpotboyE

