Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill ditches Siddharth Shukla and shares bed with Paras Chhabra!

Post mid-season finale, Colors' Bigg Boss 13 has become all the more interesting to watch.

As we know, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Shefali Bagga are evicted from the show and the contestants who have made it in the top six are Siddharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chabbra, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz.

While, wild card contestants namely Hindustani Bhau, Shefali Zariwala, Himanshi Khurana, Tehzeen Poonawalla, Khesari Lal Yadav and Arhaan Khan have already entered the show.

With 12 contestants locked inside the house, everyone is playing the game smartly. Shehnaz, who bonds with Siddharth and Arti will turn foes with them.

We have heard that Shehnaz for some reasons will stop talking to Siddharth. In fact in tonight’s episode it will be shown that Shehnaz who shares the bed with Siddharth will ditch him and share a bed with Paras.

Paras and Shehnaz will be seen having a conversation that they should join hands and give a tough fight to the wild card contestants. Paras also brain washes Shehnaz saying that Siddharth ignores her.

Later, Shehnaz will be seen having a fight with Captain of the house Arti. She finds Arti rude at some point and she gets irritated.

Looks like Shehnaz is now keen on being Paras side!