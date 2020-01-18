Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill's father has no problem with SidNaaz

MUMBAI: Family week is on in the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaz Gill's father entered the house with advice for his daughter.

He then spoke to TOI about his interaction with her. Read on to know more.

'She was very happy to see me and was not letting me speak. She was just laughing and I was very happy to see her.'

'I have told her not to get carried away. If she has feelings for Sidharth it is fine but not to cross the line. I also like watching Sidnaaz together, but I don't like that she is losing her focus from the game. I have told her if she likes Sidharth and has feelings for him it is fine, and once she is out, we will see how things go. People in Punjab like watching Sidnaaz together, they are not liking her jodi with Paras. They don't want her to keep any feelings for Paras. They want to see Shehnaz with Sidharth.'

' I don't have any problems if Shehnaz has feelings for Sidharth and plans to continue her bond even outside the house.'

' I don't think they are the first jodi to have a 10 year age difference. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have age difference, but their marriage is going steady. Also, in Punjab, you will find many couples who have a minimum age gap of 10 years. I don't think it is an issue.'

Credits: TOI