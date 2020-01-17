Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz talks about Himanshi's ex-fiance

MUMBAI: Family week is on in the Bigg Boss house. Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi came as a wave of happiness for Asim Riaz.

Parag told Asim that somebody is waiting for him outside. Parag then revealed that Himanshi called off her engagement. He told Shefali that Himanshi asked him to send a message to Asim stating that she has called off her 10-year-old engagement.

Asim then had a heart-to-heart with Shehnaz Gill. He told her, 'Every night I used to talk to her perfume. 'Oh, baby, I missed you so much, it was a long tiring day.' Asim says he loves her a lot and missed her a lot after her eviction.

Vishal jokes that Shehnaz has taken a u-turn by taking Himanshi's name. She was the one who first refrained from taking her name and now she will be the first from Himanshi's side to attend the wedding. Sidharth Shukla was also having a hearty laugh by saying that we will sell the actress' engagement ring and everyone congratulated Asim.

Shehnaz Gill revealed to the housemates that Himanshi's ex fiance Chow is a typical and strict person, who wouldn't tolerate the closeness Asim and Himanshi shared in the BB house.

Credits: TOI