Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde believes that THIS contestant is fake on the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is undoubtedly the most popular and talked about seasons of the show. The fights between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are known to all ardent watchers.

The two have been at loggerheads since quite some time, but now as the show is nearing an end, we see them exchanging good words. This has made people question the reality of their equation.

Speaking to a media portal, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde says, 'Undoubtedly, Rashami Desai has a huge fan following. But let me tell you, whatever Sidharth Shukla is doing inside, he is his real self. Sidharth had called me before going inside the house and I had told him "please be real as camera knows everything. The fans who genuinely love you will support you for your shortcomings too. You do things from your heart and don't play mind games." On the other hand, Rashami is faking it. I’m saying this because I met people who know Rashami personally and they say that she is not like this. She is somewhere controlling herself. In real life, she is very loud and outgoing, but in the show, she is trying to be calm and soft spoken.'

Well, what is your take on this?

Credits: SpotboyE