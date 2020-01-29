Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde REACTS to Shefali’s statement that Asim was hitting on her

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV series. It is also known for being a controversial show. Presently, season 13 is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

Be it the present or ex contestants, they never fail to make headlines. Currently, Shefali Jariwala and Shilpa Shinde are in news. Well, Shefali Jariwala, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 13, created a storm on social media by making a comment.

In an interview with Bombay Times, when Shefali was asked about her on-off equation with Asim Riaz in the house, she said that there was nothing more, however, she added that Asim did hit on her initially. “It wasn’t direct, but everyone in the house had sensed it. However, I made it clear to him that I am much older, a married woman, and I am not interested. That’s when he shifted his focus to Himanshi, who too, didn’t give him any attention back then,” said Shefali.

Now, Shilpa, who is Bigg Boss 11 winner, has lashed out against Shefali. In an interview with SpotboyE.com, she said, "This is absolute rubbish. She is just trying to show him in a negative light. Mind well, we all know that in the game, Shefali was just a puppet of Sidharth Shukla and nothing else. Even though, Asim may not be reading her statements, but his fans are there to give it back to her.”

She added, "I have seen many episodes where the two are sharing the same bed and hugging each other. Just because you are not supporting him, doesn't mean you will utter nonsense about him.”

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.