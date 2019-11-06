News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth and Asim make fun of Paras and Mahira

06 Nov 2019 06:38 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently season 13 is on air and the drama has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss gives captaincy task to contestants - BB transport services. The task starts and contestants get into a verbal spat. Shehnaz steals a luggage from Sidharth’s team and Asim goes behind her.

Sidharth behaves rudely with his group members and Arti, Asim doesn’t appreciate his attitude. Asim tells Sid that he does not have 'tameez'. He further says that he considers Shukla as his brother. Shukla gets angry and leaves from there. Later, Arti confides in Asim that Sid even insults her in front of everyone and she doesn't like it. Later, Asim and Sid solve their issues.

Sidharth’s team wins the first round. Later, Paras tells Mahira to take rest but then Shehnaz tells him to remove her from his team. Sidharth and Asim make fun of Paras and Mahira. Mahira gets angry at Paras for planning to remove her from his team. Paras tries to justify his stance and they sit and talk in the washroom area. Sidharth comes there and once again starts mocking Mahira and Paras. Paras challenges that he is going to win Bigg Boss and they get into a argument.

Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth, Asim, Paras, Mahira, Shehnaz

