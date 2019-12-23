Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth and Rashami's old video goes viral

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai share a love-hate relationship.

While we may have seen them together earlier on the television show Dil Se Dil Tak, we now get to see them share an extremely opposite equation. Contrary to their roles on the show, we only ever see the two fighting on Bigg Boss 13, and they are always making the headlines for their heated arguments. Every weekend, it is given that host Salman Khan addresses the ugly fights between Sidharth and Rashami. Now, we are so used to see them fighting, that this old video of them rooting for each other has taken us aback.

An old video of the Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla has surfaced on the Internet, and shows the two being all cute and sweet, rooting for each other. The video starts with Sidharth cutely telling Rashami that she wins everytime they fight. Rashami tells that she always wants him to win, to which Sidharth says, 'How sweet!'

Now, did we hear that correctly? He then says, 'bahut jeeta chuki tum mujhe, ab tum jeeto.' They both then compete for a challenge.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE