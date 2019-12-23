News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth and Rashami's old video goes viral

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2019 08:27 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai share a love-hate relationship.

While we may have seen them together earlier on the television show Dil Se Dil Tak, we now get to see them share an extremely opposite equation. Contrary to their roles on the show, we only ever see the two fighting on Bigg Boss 13, and they are always making the headlines for their heated arguments. Every weekend, it is given that host Salman Khan addresses the ugly fights between Sidharth and Rashami. Now, we are so used to see them fighting, that this old video of them rooting for each other has taken us aback.

An old video of the Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla has surfaced on the Internet, and shows the two being all cute and sweet, rooting for each other. The video starts with Sidharth cutely telling Rashami that she wins everytime they fight. Rashami tells that she always wants him to win, to which Sidharth says, 'How sweet!'

Now, did we hear that correctly? He then says, 'bahut jeeta chuki tum mujhe, ab tum jeeto.' They both then compete for a challenge.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Dil Se Dil Tak, old video, viral, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Shaminn
Shaminn
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Hrithik Roshan

past seven days