Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth and Sana compared to Kabir Singh and Preeti

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's love-hate relationship has become the talk of the town. While Sana has openly confessed her feelings for Sid, the latter has made her understand that he is much older to her and that things will not be the same outside the house.

But with each passing day, we can see an overtly possessive side of the singer towards the actor. According to many viewers and netizens, she is coming across as an obsessive and impulsive lover. So much so that the social media users have started comparing their small screen chemistry to Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's from their 2019 superhit, Kabir Singh.

The two on several occasions have showcased hot and cold gestures towards one another. Recalling a recent incident, when Shehnaaz professed her love for Sidharth by saying, 'I love you'. She expected a similar reply from the actor as well. However, Sidharth just said 'okay', leaving her upset. She threatened Sidharth to harm herself if he didn’t reciprocates to her feelings. Later, Sidharth says, 'I love you too'.

A netizen said, 'Watching #ShehnaazGill’s behaviour is becoming so disturbing. She needs help… Really she does. Also… Why does #BB13 feel like a ‘Kabir Singh’ sequel with multiple couples? #BiggBoss13.'

Another said, 'Its high time now #shehnaaz should stop doing this #sidnaaz drama and focus on her game … its getting boring now to see them doing all of the same drama everyday.'

What is your take?

Credits: SpotboyE

­