Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth and Shehnaaz are safe from nominations

MUMBAI: With dramatic episodes, season 13 of the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. Many celebrities have participated in the show and their antics never fail to entertain audience.

Now, the show is heading towards its finale and as a result, the competition has toughened. With the finale so close, there are still nine contestants remaining in the house, which is not usually the case every season. So obviously, the makers must have a few twists and unexpected things planned for the remaining housemates. The chessboard nominations task came to an end in yesterday’s episode, with Bigg Boss declaring the names of nominated contestants for this week from among the nine contestants including Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shefali and Vishal Aditya Singh.

The chessboard task saw many disappointed housemates, starting with Shehnaaz Gill, who was shattered that Sidharth saved Arti and not her. Shehnaaz saves Sidharth, while Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Vishal Aditya Singh saved Shehnaaz Gill from nominations. Shefali Jariwala saves Mahira Sharma and after the task is complete, Bigg Boss announces the nominated contestants. Making it to the nominations this week, are seven contestants including Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh. Which means only Sidharth and Shehnaaz are safe from nominations for the week.

Credit: SpotboyE.com