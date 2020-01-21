Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth calls himself a virgin; Sana cracks up

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill is hands down the most entertaining person in the house. Her cute banter with Sidharth Shukla always brings a smile.

An unseen video of a conversation between Shehnaz and Asim is doing the rounds on social media where the two can be seen discussing the type of girl Sidharth would like to date.

Asim questions Shehnaz why doesn't she ask Sidharth about her dream girl, Shehnaz gives a hilarious response to Asim. She jokes that Sidharth is someone who never shares about his nominations and it would be really difficult to make him speak about his ideal girl. Asim and Shefali Jariwala have a hearty laugh over it. The video will leave all the fans in splits of laughter.

She goes on to troll Sidharth that latter told her the other day while playing truth and dare that he is a virgin. She laughs her lungs out.

Credits: TOI