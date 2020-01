Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth compares his bond with Shehnaaz to smoking

MUMBAI: "Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla says his relationship with housemate Shehnaaz Gill is like smoking cigarettes.

"Tere saath attachment hai, alag si. Kisi insaan ke saath nahi rahi hai. Wo aisi attachment hai jaisi meri cigarette ke saath hai. Mere ko pata hai problem de rahi hai par mai jaa ke peeta hun (I have a different sort of attachment with you. It is the sort I have never had with any other human being. It is the kind of attachment I have with smoking. I know it's giving me problems but I continue smoking)," Sidharth told Shehnaaz.

Their relationship has been one of the most talked-about topics in the house and outside. In fact, it was just last month that actress Jasmin Bhasin had said she was "jealous" of Shehnaaz because of her "cute bond" with Sidharth.

However, over the past few episodes, #SidNaaz, as they are called by fans, have hit a rough patch.

Sidharth recently told Shehnaaz that if she can't be loyal to her own parents, she could never be loyal to anyone else.

A lot happened. Sidharth went on ignoring her even though she went on about following him in the house, though after a point she too seemed to have given up.

The two finally sat down together. It wasa then that Sidharth admitted his bond for Shehnaaz was no less than smoking. He is aware of the harmful affects, but he still needs them.