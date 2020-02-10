Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh’s ugly spat

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13, which is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows, is now heading towards its grand finale. Only a few days are left for the final day and fans are eager to know who is going to lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, a lot of dramatic things are still happening in the show. In fact, the contestants are still indulging into fights. In last night's Weekend Ka Vaar, a surprising fight broke out between 'good friends' Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh. Arti and Sidharth have been friends since day one of the show. In fact, they've known each other before the show also. However yesterday, they got into an ugly war of words over the immunity task again. The fight began after Salman questioned Sidharth for saving Paras Chhabra over his friends Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh. He explained his point of views and said that he wanted to repay Paras a favour. He also said that he did not want to choose between Shehnaaz and Arti.

These words of Sidharth led to a major fight between the trio over priorities. First, Sidharth got into an argument with Shehnaaz as she was hurt by his decision. Later, Sidharth pointed fingers at Arti that she had come on the show with a view that she will only survive a month or so, then why is she feeling so bad now. Initially, Arti spoke calmly, however, things went out of hand when Sidharth started yelling and shouting on top of his voice. Sidharth dug out their past and said that despite having a huge fight before entering the show, he made sure he has saved her whenever he got a chance.

Arti got furious as he started digging out personal things and accused him of doing drama for the cameras. Sidharth kept nagging her and asking that if she knows him so well, then why was there a need to question his decision. He went on to taunt that why did not Rashami and Asim save him, as they were supporting her? Sidharth walks off in anger. Arti is seen telling Shehnaaz that he is now exaggerating the topic. Things went out of control as they both started shouting at each other.

Do you think things will be fine between them? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also check:https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=gpK01nfHb-k )

Credits: Pinkvilla