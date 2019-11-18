Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill taunt Devoleena Bhattacharjee

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. Bollywood star Salman Khan is the host of the show.

With dramatic episodes, the show has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Now, a new week is all set to begin tonight after Arhaan Khan’s eviction. Now, nominations will take place in which Bigg Boss asks housemates to name any two people to be saved. However, things take an ugly turn when Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill taunt Devoleena Bhattacharjee post the nominations as her team doesn’t save her from the same.

In a promo shared by the makers, we get to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz laughing and making fun of Devoleena. Sidharth can be saying ‘Devoleena boli main apni team ka saath dungi ab uski team ne naam hi nahi liya.” Shehnaaz also joins in and says, “Uski team ne naam hi nahi liya.” Hearing all this, Devoleena and Rashami can be seen sitting in the garden area and discussing the nominations task. Devoleena is seen saying, ‘I m regretting all of this.’

Take a look below: