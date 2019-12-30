Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla did not cry because of Rohit Shetty's conversation but for this reason

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty entered the Bigg Boss 13 house over the weekens. He spoke to Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz and tried to solve their issues.

A promo of this episode had made it to the internet and it had Sidharth Shukla sobbing hard. It appeared that Sidharth cried because of his interaction with Rohit Shetty and Asim, but the promo was a smartly edited one. Sidharth cried post reading the letter sent by his mother which came as a gift for him on the occasion of Christmas. Here's the video.

While the actor did have tears in his eyes when Rohit was trying to be the peacemaker between him and Asim, it was the handwritten letter sent by his mom that got him to cry like a baby. We saw Sidharth reading the letter again and again, and crying hard.

