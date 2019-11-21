News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s fans want Asim Riaz’s elimination

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently on air and has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Many celebs have participated in the show. Amongst all, the two participants who are making noise for their equation are Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

The duo first made headlines for their strong bonding. However, later, their equation changed. In fact, viewers have been constantly coming across their ugly clashes on the pettiest of issues. The most recent fight between Sidharth and Asim got nastier, as the duo was this close to getting into a physical brawl and the housemates had to intervene and separate them.

Their never ending issues have also divided their fans on social media, so much so, that all the Sidharth fans demanded Asim’s eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house. The trend-list on Twitter is currently seeing #EvictAsimRiaz as one of the top hash-tags. As per them, Asim crossed all the limits and was getting violent with the housemates.

