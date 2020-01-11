Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla says he is fond of Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Many celebs have participated in the show and their dramatic moves have been adding spice to the episodes. Among all, two of the contestants who are grabbing eyeballs for their cute bonding are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

The two have a huge fan following. Fans have even given them a name, Sidnaaz. Now, we have often seen Shehnaaz Gill or as Sid fondly, calls her ‘Sana’, run after Sidharth and take care of him but in the latest episode, all of #Sidnaaz fans were in for a treat when Sidharth got emotional and poured his heart out to Shehnaaz. Well, in the latest episode, Sidharth and Shehnaz are seen having a heart-to-heart conversation at night wherein we see Sidharth telling Shehnaz, while the latter is intently listening, that he is extremely fond of her and that he found her really cute when she was fighting with Paras. Furthermore, Sidharth tells Shehnaaz that when she was fighting with Paras and Mahira, he just wanted to run and hug her. Also, Sidharth says that he knows how it feels when you love someone but you are upset and want to fight with him as he has been in that situation and seeing her cute innocent face, he wanted to hug her.

What do you think about the duo’s camaraderie? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.