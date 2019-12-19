News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla SHOCKED to get Kamya Punjabi’s support

19 Dec 2019 07:15 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most loved seasons of the show and has received a great response from the audience. The credit goes to the amazing line-up of the celebrities this season.

One of the most talked about contestants this season is Sidharth Shukla. The actor was hospitalized for a couple of days because of typhoid. His return made fans as well as a few contestants rejoice.

In an unseen video, Sidharth was catching up with Vikas who told him that actress Kamya Punjabi is supporting him on the show, to which a shocked Sidharth said,  'Are you serious?' Also, Vikas added that before entering the house, Kamya told him to dare not fight with Sidharth. 'Kamya buhut pasand karti hai aapko, aise ladti hai logo se,' said Vikas. To this, Sidharth said, 'How cute yaar, I didn’t expect this from her.'

