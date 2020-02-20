Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's fans are ecstatic for this reason

MUMBAI: Media reports stated that Karan Johar was going to launch Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up Asim Riaz opposite Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, in Student of the Year 3. However, the director rubbished reports of the same in his latest tweet.

Karan took to his Twitter account and clarified, "'Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!'

Considering Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were at loggerheads with each other in the house of Bigg Boss 13, it has given a reason for the fans of the former to rejoice.

Several fans of Sidharth replied to the tweet, mocking Asim and the fake stories that are circulating around him.

Have a look at a few od their tweets.

Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 18, 2020

