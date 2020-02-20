News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's fans are ecstatic for this reason

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2020 01:31 PM

MUMBAI: Media reports stated that Karan Johar was going to launch Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up Asim Riaz opposite Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, in Student of the Year 3. However, the director rubbished reports of the same in his latest tweet.

Karan took to his Twitter account and clarified, "'Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!'

Considering Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were at loggerheads with each other in the house of Bigg Boss 13, it has given a reason for the fans of the former to rejoice.

Several fans of Sidharth replied to the tweet, mocking Asim and the fake stories that are circulating around him.

Have a look at a few od their tweets.

Credits: TOI

Tags Karan Johar Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan Student of the Year 3 Twitter Sidharth Shukla TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here