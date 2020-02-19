Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth won the trophy, but Asim won something money can't buy

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla took home the coveted Bigg Boss 13 trophy, but Asim Riaz won hearts worldwide. The actor was not that well known before the show but made a strong fan-base during it. On the show, he came out as a confident guy who took a stand when needed. Not just this, he also showed it to the world that if he loves someone, he does not shy away from accepting the same. Finally, out of the house and in his interaction with TOI, Asim admitted that he is in a relationship with Himanshi Khurana.

'Himanshi and I are in a relationship and we want to know each other more in the outside world. I was excited to see her. I would talk to the imaginary her when she wasn’t inside the house for two months. I fell in love with her. It wasn’t for the cameras. We are in a relationship and want to know each other more in the outside world.' he added.

When quizzed about how his journey has been on the show, he replied, 'I feel blessed. I believe that the audience empathised with me because I showed every emotion — good or bad — uncut and raw. All of it was real. Whatever I am today is because of the audience and they have made me reach so far. I am happy for Sidharth.'

Credits: Latestly