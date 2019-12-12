Bigg Boss 13: Suyyash Rai REVEALS why he is not liking Rashami Desai’s game

MUMBAI: Suyyash Rai is a well-known television personality and has been part of several projects. He is also a singer. The actor-singer, who was seen in Bigg Boss 9, was in Jaipur recently to promote his new single Khoobseerat.



Unlike his wife Kishwer Merchant, who has recently made a comeback in the fiction space with the daily soap, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Suyyash said that he has his focus set on music and doesn’t want to do TV at the moment. Suyyash told Jaipur Times, “Music has been my first love. I have involved myself in making good music. I am also planning to shoot two of my singles in Rajasthan, next year.”



Suyyash who was a part of Bigg Boss 9, along with Kishwer, said that while verbal spats, name-calling and physical fights are common in the reality show, this time around, the housemates of Bigg Boss 13 have taken things to another level; celebs have undergone 6 X-rays and suffered two fractures in one week! Suyyash said, “Pata nahi kis level pe trip kar rahe hain ye log. I recently met Prince Narula (who was Suyyash’s co-contestant in Bigg Boss 9) and we were recollecting our time inside the Bigg Boss house and also discussed the current season. We (Prince and Suyyash) have had our share of tiffs and verbal spats with Rishabh Sinha. But usko raat mein 2 roti extra khila dete the and wo khush hojata tha. Here, in the current season, it looks like they have some khandaani dushmani with each other. There have been 6 X-rays and 2 fractures in a week! That’s too much. When we went to the house, we had to sign a contract that if we hit someone, the channel could sue us for ₹ 5 crores. So, nobody wanted to hit anybody. Here, it seems that Bigg Boss is not taking any action. When Mandana Karimi kicked Kishwer, after which Kishwer threw away her microphone announcing that she won’t continue with the task, she was also called in the confession room after that incident. But now, Bigg Boss is not doing anything. Things would not have escalated to this level had the channel taken strict action against them (the contestants) in the first place and thrown the defaulter out of the house. Right now, only Salman bhai is reprimanding the contestants on Saturdays.”



He added, “I think the biggest mistake that the channel did is by announcing to the contestants that the show is fetching good TRPs. Now they are thinking that they should continue with what they are doing in the show.”



While Suyyash says he understands that after a while, it’s difficult for the contestants to remember that they have cameras around them, he mentioned that it’s “important to control one’s temper and that’s where the contestants have gone weak this time,” he asserted.



When the daily asked Suyyash to pick his favourite contestants from the show, he said, “I am not liking Rashami Desai. She is my friend and we live in the same building in Mumbai. She is a strong and independent woman but, in the house, she is not letting that side of her personality come out. Every conversation of hers is revolving around Siddharth Shukla. Uski har cheez aake Siddharth pe hi ruk rahi hai. I was shocked that nothing changed even after Arhaan Khan went inside the house. When I met Arhaan, before he was going inside the Bigg Boss house, I told him to tell Rashami to play her game and be herself.”



“Keeping the anger issues aside, I like Siddharth. In the show, he has turned out to be a sensible guy. He understands the game. Jo poore ghar ko samajh nahi aata, woh usko samajh aata hai. But somehow, he is unable to communicate the same to the housemates. I definitely see him in top 3,” he added.