Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen calls Sidharth Shukla cockroach and Tarzan

In the latest episode, the captaincy task resumes and contestants start with their game. Paras and Sidharth Shukla get into a verbal spat. Shukla calls Khesari 'gyaani' and the two get into an argument. Paras takes a dig at Shukla and says that despite Salman scolding everyone he keeps fighting. Asim wins the task and Paras removes Mahira from his team as she is unwell.



Shukla and his team decide their game strategy. Shukla and Asim talk about Tehseen. Tehseen calls Shukla cockroach and Tarzan and says he is a small person. Shukla tells Asim that he should not stoop to Tehseen's level.



Mahira sees Paras' twisted finger and screams. She gets angry seeing him injured and asks why doesn't he get aggressive like others. Himanshi intervenes and says that the fight is between two boys and she shouldn't interfere. Hindustani Bhau also agrees with Himanshi and asks Mahira to keep quiet. Shehnaz tells Mahira in front of everyone to not target Shukla. Mahira loses her calm and goes inside. She tells Paras to stop Shehnaz from saying everyone that she is targeting Sidharth. Shefali calls Shehnaz Punjab Ki Rakhi Sawant. Shehnaz tells Bhau that she knows people are jealous as Salman calls her Katrina Kaif.



Shehnaz doubts Himanshi brainwashing everyone against her and telling them to call her Rakhi Sawant. Bhau tries to clear the misunderstanding and informs that Himanshi was crying due to her. Shehnaz raises her voice and Bhau loses his calm. Paras and Mahira calm Bhau down and end the matter.