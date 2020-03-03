News

Bigg Boss 13: The Khabri reveals he pleaded with celebs to trend Asim Riaz; shares screenshots

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Mar 2020 11:10 AM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. Recently, season 13 of the show concluded. Sidharth Shukla won the show while Asim Riaz grabbed the first runner-up position. 

Asim might have not won the winner’s trophy, but he gained immense fan following. During his stint in the show, Asim used to trend on social media and his fans used to give a tough competition to Sidharth Shukla's fans. One of the most prominent promoters of Bigg Boss 13, The Khabri, supported him too. However, now that Asim is out of the house, The Khabri's thoughts about him have changed. 

The Khabri now thinks that Asim is 'ehsaan faramosh'. In his recent tweet made against Asim, The Khabri states that he pleaded with celebs to help him get Asim trending on social media during his stay in the house. In spite of all his support, Asim is unthankful, he says. He tweeted, "Celebs and verified Accounts se trend k lye kesy Request kar ke tweets karvani parti thi is ehsan faramosh asim ke lye check my insta story for Proofs." The screenshots show his messages to celebs such as Kamaal R Khan and Salil Anand in which he has asked them to tweet using the trending hashtag for Asim Riaz. 

Check out the screenshots here. 

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below.

