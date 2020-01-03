Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati trends #WinnerSid; Sambhavna, Kamya, Arshi and Vindu agree

MUMBAI: Actor Siddharth Shukla, who is known for his stint in shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, is currently part of Colors’ reality show, Bigg Boss 13.
Sidharth is playing the game quite well. In spite of all the fights with the inmates and having temper issues, fans are in awe of Mr Shukla and are wanting him to win the trophy of Bigg Boss 13.
Every so often we see fans making Siddharth trend of Twitter with different hashtags. Today, the twitterati are trending him with #WinnerSid.
Apart from fans, Siddharth is liked by many popular celebrities. Actors namely Kamya Punjabi, Sambhavna Seth, Vindu Dara Singh and Arshi Khan, who have been rooting for Siddharth, tweeted using #WinnerSid.
Chahe Nich kaho galeech kaho CHHAkKA tak keh diya... par #WinnerSid hai aur hamesha rahega @sidharth_shukla— Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 3, 2020
Kitna bhi negative bol do jitega toh Shukla hi #WinnerSid— Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 3, 2020
BB 13 ka winner kon #WinnerSid— Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 3, 2020
Most handsome @sidharth_shukla BIG BOSS KI HISTORY KA SABSE HANDSOME N UNIQUE N ICONIC WINNER HONE WALA HAI #WinnerSid— Arshi Khan (@ArshiKOfficial) January 3, 2020
This Man #SidharthShukla has got steel nerves I tell you!!— ROSHNI #TeamSidharthShukla #SidHeart (@BeingR0shni) January 3, 2020
They bullied him, abused him, instigated him, attacked him in groups, they didnt even spare his Late Father, They defamed him and even made fun of him being so unwell!
But He Never even once played Victim #WinnerSid
What Sid gave you;— SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC (@Sidfc7) January 3, 2020
1. TRP
2. Reasons to smile
3. SidNaaz Chemistry
4. Supported newbie Asim, Aarti, Sana
5. Changed views about Gender equality
7. Showed you friendship
6. Showed how a Man should be in life ?
Today we all are proud to be his fan.#WinnerSid @RealVinduSingh
Most Honest and Real Person of BB13 is @sidharth_shukla— Vishnu Reddy (@BeingVishuReddy) January 3, 2020
He Is TRP King of this Season
BB13 belongs to Sidharth Shukla
He will be win the show bcz he deserves to win
S - Smart
I - Intelligent
D - Dude
H - Hero
A - Awesome
R - Real
T - Tough
H - Handsome#WinnerSid pic.twitter.com/gWZik4DqC7
Once a Sher always a Sher @sidharth_shukla#WinnerSid Trending with 1.03 M Tweet in India. pic.twitter.com/B42SRgnIvJ— Parveen #SidNaaz (@parveenkdm) January 3, 2020
The more you push us to our breaking point...— Netra Sidheart (@Netratweeting) January 3, 2020
The more we sidhearts will respond.
We are supporting a champion.
A lion.
The KING. #WinnerSid
