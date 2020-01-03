News

Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati trends #WinnerSid; Sambhavna, Kamya, Arshi and Vindu agree

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
03 Jan 2020 08:55 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Siddharth Shukla, who is known for his stint in shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, is currently part of Colors’ reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth is playing the game quite well. In spite of all the fights with the inmates and having temper issues, fans are in awe of Mr Shukla and are wanting him to win the trophy of Bigg Boss 13.

Every so often we see fans making Siddharth trend of Twitter with different hashtags. Today, the twitterati are trending him with #WinnerSid.

Apart from fans, Siddharth is liked by many popular celebrities. Actors namely Kamya Punjabi, Sambhavna Seth, Vindu Dara Singh and Arshi Khan, who have been rooting for Siddharth, tweeted using #WinnerSid.

Take a look!

Here are a few tweets of the fans!

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Twitterati trends, Sambhavna, iddharth Shukla, Arshi, Kamya, Vindu, TellyChakkar,

