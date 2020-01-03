Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati trends #WinnerSid; Sambhavna, Kamya, Arshi and Vindu agree

MUMBAI: Actor Siddharth Shukla, who is known for his stint in shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, is currently part of Colors’ reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth is playing the game quite well. In spite of all the fights with the inmates and having temper issues, fans are in awe of Mr Shukla and are wanting him to win the trophy of Bigg Boss 13.

Every so often we see fans making Siddharth trend of Twitter with different hashtags. Today, the twitterati are trending him with #WinnerSid.

Apart from fans, Siddharth is liked by many popular celebrities. Actors namely Kamya Punjabi, Sambhavna Seth, Vindu Dara Singh and Arshi Khan, who have been rooting for Siddharth, tweeted using #WinnerSid.

Take a look!

Chahe Nich kaho galeech kaho CHHAkKA tak keh diya... par #WinnerSid hai aur hamesha rahega @sidharth_shukla — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 3, 2020

Kitna bhi negative bol do jitega toh Shukla hi #WinnerSid — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 3, 2020

BB 13 ka winner kon #WinnerSid — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 3, 2020

Most handsome @sidharth_shukla BIG BOSS KI HISTORY KA SABSE HANDSOME N UNIQUE N ICONIC WINNER HONE WALA HAI #WinnerSid — Arshi Khan (@ArshiKOfficial) January 3, 2020

Here are a few tweets of the fans!

This Man #SidharthShukla has got steel nerves I tell you!!



They bullied him, abused him, instigated him, attacked him in groups, they didnt even spare his Late Father, They defamed him and even made fun of him being so unwell!



But He Never even once played Victim #WinnerSid — ROSHNI #TeamSidharthShukla #SidHeart (@BeingR0shni) January 3, 2020

What Sid gave you;



1. TRP

2. Reasons to smile

3. SidNaaz Chemistry



4. Supported newbie Asim, Aarti, Sana

5. Changed views about Gender equality



7. Showed you friendship

6. Showed how a Man should be in life ?



Today we all are proud to be his fan.#WinnerSid @RealVinduSingh — SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC (@Sidfc7) January 3, 2020

Most Honest and Real Person of BB13 is @sidharth_shukla



He Is TRP King of this Season

BB13 belongs to Sidharth Shukla

He will be win the show bcz he deserves to win



S - Smart

I - Intelligent

D - Dude

H - Hero

A - Awesome

R - Real

T - Tough

H - Handsome#WinnerSid pic.twitter.com/gWZik4DqC7 — Vishnu Reddy (@BeingVishuReddy) January 3, 2020

Once a Sher always a Sher @sidharth_shukla#WinnerSid Trending with 1.03 M Tweet in India. pic.twitter.com/B42SRgnIvJ — Parveen #SidNaaz (@parveenkdm) January 3, 2020