Bigg Boss 13: Ugly fight between Rashami Desai and Siddharth Dey

MUMBAI: One show that is popular for endless drama and controversies is Bigg Boss. The show has returned with season 13 and the drama is in full swing.

The first task in Bigg Boss 13 has already created massive fights between the contestants. The upcoming episode has a lot of drama in store. Writer Siddharth Dey's 'tharki-ness' has apparently irritated TV star, Rashami Desai. A series of sarcastic comments will be thrown at each other with Siddharth even commenting on Rashami's career. Well, it is Rashami who started it first by calling Siddharth a 'naamchin' (well-known) writer in the industry. The fight actually begins with Shenaz Gill calling Siddharth Tharki (pervert). And that's when Rashami picks on the writer. The comments passed by TV star get Siddharth so furious that he says "mein yahan apna zameer bechne nahi says hoon' (I have not come here to sell my self-respect). He then moves out of the bedroom and cribs to other contestants about Rashami even pointing out that she has a few failed shows in her name and she is considering herself to be a star.

