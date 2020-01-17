Bigg Boss 13: Umar reacts to warning given by Parag Tyagi to Asim

MUMBAI: Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi entered the Bigg Boss house as a part of the ongoing family week.

He told Asim that Himanshi is not married and is waiting for him outside. However, he also threatened Asim in regard to his behaviour with Shefali. Asim’s brother Umar Riaz then took to Twitter to express his disappointment on the same. However, later, he also thanked Parag for passing the message about Himanshi to Asim. Well, Parag was quick to take notice of Umar’s complaint and respond.

In his tweet, Umar wrote how there could have been a humbler way of telling Asim to behave properly with Shefali. He then gave Paras’ example and said that he deserved way more than a hug, considering he had called Shefali a cougar in the past. 'I would say that there could have been a more humble way of telling #asim to talk to #shefali properly. I can understand how #parag mite have felt when anyone misbehaves with shefali considering the bond they share. If asim deserves it, then paras deserved way more than a hug,' read his tweet.

Soon after, Shefali’s husband defended his actions by writing, 'Bhai aap ek baat manoge gussa apni se hi ho sakte hain.. and paras said sorry to me and pari and I reconfirmed with pari. And like u I am believe in forgiveness aur aaj uski mom ka episode dekh kar u will understand why I forgave him.'

Bhai aap ek baat manoge gussa apni se hi ho sakte hain.. and paras said sorry to me and pari and I reconfirmed with pari. And like u I am believe in forgiveness aur aaj uski mom ka episode dekh kar u will understand why I forgave him — Parag Tyagi (@imParagTyagi) January 17, 2020

I would also say that #parag is a very humble and a grounded guy and he gave the message to #asim which he wanted to hear , so thankyou for that ! — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 16, 2020

